MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.14% of MGP Ingredients worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2,662.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 97,943 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Finally, American National Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $108.85 on Wednesday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.09 and a fifty-two week high of $116.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.66. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.02.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.06 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donn S. Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.37 per share, with a total value of $466,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,955,180 shares in the company, valued at $369,295,156.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $180,972.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,998.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donn S. Lux purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.37 per share, with a total value of $466,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,955,180 shares in the company, valued at $369,295,156.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,800 shares of company stock worth $693,922 in the last 90 days. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

