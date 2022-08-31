Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Sleep Number worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNBR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,187,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,938,000 after acquiring an additional 124,718 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 774,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,491 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 494,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,889,000 after acquiring an additional 166,570 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 488,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,388,000 after acquiring an additional 79,048 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 385,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,048 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. Sleep Number Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $105.98. The stock has a market cap of $911.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.71.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.92. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $549.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SNBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

