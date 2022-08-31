Swiss National Bank Has $2.70 Million Holdings in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of FREYR Battery worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in FREYR Battery by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 12,705,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,052,000 after purchasing an additional 286,695 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in FREYR Battery by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,750,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,926,000 after purchasing an additional 250,100 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter valued at about $748,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in FREYR Battery by 533.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 671,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 565,434 shares during the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FREY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of FREYR Battery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FREYR Battery to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of FREY stock opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. FREYR Battery has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

