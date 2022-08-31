Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Position in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in ThredUp by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDUP shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on ThredUp from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on ThredUp to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ThredUp from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ThredUp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ThredUp Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $254.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.54.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.04 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 41.55% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. ThredUp’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 18,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $73,567.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Sean Sobers sold 6,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $26,606.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,281.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 18,255 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $73,567.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,524.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,820 shares of company stock valued at $188,685 over the last quarter. 41.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

