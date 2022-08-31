Swiss National Bank Buys 24,500 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,700 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ADT were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of ADT by 6.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,452 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ADT in the 1st quarter valued at $3,373,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ADT in the first quarter worth $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADT by 60.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,703 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 14.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADT stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -185.00 and a beta of 2.01. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -350.00%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

