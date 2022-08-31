TD Asset Management Inc. Has $716,000 Stake in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Design Therapeutics worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $120,463,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after buying an additional 21,458 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Design Therapeutics by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 89,183 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Design Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,890,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Design Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $494,000. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of Design Therapeutics stock opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 1.90. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $26.30.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

