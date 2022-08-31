ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,377 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000.

EYE opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.66. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.67 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EYE. Barclays increased their price target on National Vision from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on National Vision to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on National Vision from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

