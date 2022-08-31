ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 241.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,987 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of BellRing Brands worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in BellRing Brands by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 34,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BellRing Brands Stock Down 1.7 %
BRBR stock opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.55. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRBR shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.
About BellRing Brands
BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.
