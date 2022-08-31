Strategic Value Partners, Llc Sells 8,904 Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Stock

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 8,904 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $410,474.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,215,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,311,638.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Strategic Value Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 81,448 shares of SilverBow Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $3,621,992.56.

SilverBow Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SBOW opened at $39.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $49.91. The company has a market capitalization of $724.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 11.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 217.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter.

SBOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

