Strategic Value Partners, Llc Sells 8,904 Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Stock

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 8,904 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $410,474.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,215,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,311,638.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Strategic Value Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 29th, Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 81,448 shares of SilverBow Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $3,621,992.56.
Shares of NYSE:SBOW opened at $39.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $49.91. The company has a market capitalization of $724.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.88.
SBOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.
SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.
