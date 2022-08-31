Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Sells 6,546 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $300,657.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,608,531.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Whitten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Marc Whitten sold 5,487 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $225,021.87.

Unity Software Stock Down 4.2 %

U stock opened at $42.57 on Wednesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Unity Software by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

