Terrence R. Curtin Sells 3,000 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $126.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.22 and its 200-day moving average is $127.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.12 and a 52 week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 55.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 56,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

