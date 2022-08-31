Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Liberty Global by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Liberty Global by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,452,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,645,000 after acquiring an additional 131,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Liberty Global by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $279,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,706.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $316,663.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $279,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,706.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,160 in the last ninety days.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $30.49. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 63.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LBTYK. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Featured Articles

