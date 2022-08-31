Simon Soh Sells 18,844 Shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Stock

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) VP Simon Soh sold 18,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $288,501.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,987.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Simon Soh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Simon Soh sold 17,834 shares of First Financial Northwest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $276,962.02.

Shares of First Financial Northwest stock opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $137.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $16.34. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.38 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Research analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in First Financial Northwest in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Financial Northwest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,308,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 2.9% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

