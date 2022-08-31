Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 16,600 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 16,600 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $591,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 729,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,985,671.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, August 25th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,800 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $106,596.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 20,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $773,200.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 12,652 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $488,493.72.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 6,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $227,460.00.

RM stock opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.80. The stock has a market cap of $335.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.38. Regional Management Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.49 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60. The company has a quick ratio of 42.38, a current ratio of 42.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Regional Management by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Regional Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Regional Management by 120.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Regional Management by 76.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Regional Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

RM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Regional Management from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

