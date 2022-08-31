Jonathan Hyman Sells 15,000 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $703,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Hyman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 28th, Jonathan Hyman sold 5,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $212,650.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Jonathan Hyman sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $398,900.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Jonathan Hyman sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $400,300.00.

On Friday, June 24th, Jonathan Hyman sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Jonathan Hyman sold 43,500 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $1,417,665.00.

Braze Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. Braze, Inc. has a one year low of $27.09 and a one year high of $98.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average of $40.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BRZE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Braze by 50,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Articles

