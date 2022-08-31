ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 32.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Thomas Stanley sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $59,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,462.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William Thomas Stanley sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $59,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,462.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $333,416.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 352,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,548,852.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,243 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.83. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $145.42. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

