J. Scott Burrows Sells 7,004 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Stock

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total transaction of C$341,540.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$600,281.15.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$47.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$26.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$46.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.55. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of C$37.02 and a 52-week high of C$53.58.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$3.10 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.9200002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.88.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

