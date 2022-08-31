Ronnie Momen Sells 33,726 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $467,442.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,992.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:LC opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $49.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average is $14.64.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. LendingClub had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $330.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LC shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on LendingClub to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LendingClub by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in LendingClub by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,203,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in LendingClub by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 325,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

