CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Director Sells $355,920.00 in Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE CF opened at $106.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.92. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CF shares. Citigroup raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 555.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

