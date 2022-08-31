Luis Felipe Visoso Sells 9,894 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $454,530.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 314,251 shares in the company, valued at $14,436,690.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Unity Software Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of U opened at $42.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.21.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

U has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Unity Software from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

