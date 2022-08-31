Sumit Singh Sells 11,748 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $475,324.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,421.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Sumit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 15th, Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $10,744,529.94.
- On Tuesday, June 14th, Sumit Singh sold 155,250 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $4,219,695.00.
Chewy Stock Performance
NYSE:CHWY opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $91.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.57 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 254.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
