ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 4,461 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,461 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,748.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $30.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.39%.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $202,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,912,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,745,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading

