ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth $826,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 9,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $619,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $87,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,868.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTH opened at $79.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.62. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.14.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

