ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,072 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Terex by 329.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,570,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,622 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,390,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,914,000 after acquiring an additional 155,667 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Terex by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,135,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,858,000 after acquiring an additional 37,188 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Terex by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,319,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,984,000 after acquiring an additional 437,319 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Terex by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,859,000 after purchasing an additional 37,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Terex Stock Performance

TEX stock opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.60. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.62.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Terex from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

See Also

