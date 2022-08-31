ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,540 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Celsius by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

CELH opened at $104.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.46 and a 200 day moving average of $67.46. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 267.77 and a beta of 1.97. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $118.19.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.74 million. Celsius had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CELH has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $382,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,787.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,393,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $382,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,787.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,796,940 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

