ProShare Advisors LLC Has $673,000 Stock Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 752,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 710,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,537,000 after purchasing an additional 152,221 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 501,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,933,000 after purchasing an additional 25,612 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 422,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,865,000 after buying an additional 33,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 296,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,835,000 after buying an additional 10,291 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Down 2.1 %

ASND opened at $86.10 on Wednesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 9.66 and a quick ratio of 8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.57. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 2,099.51% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASND. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $230.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.10.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

