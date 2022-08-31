Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $68,542,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4,314.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,053,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,383,000 after buying an additional 1,029,993 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,359,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,452,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,689,000 after buying an additional 658,744 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

EPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

NYSE EPRT opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.70. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.68%.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides bought 20,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 459,170 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,635.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

