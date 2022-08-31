Kennedy Lewis Management Lp Acquires 300,000 Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $759,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,728,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,612,196.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, August 26th, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 365,000 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $981,850.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 205,000 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $479,700.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 600,000 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $1,278,000.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp acquired 540,754 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,184,251.26.

Shares of NYSE:FXLV opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $256.67 million and a P/E ratio of -3.59. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in F45 Training by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in F45 Training by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 100,831 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its stake in F45 Training by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 6,490,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,507,000 after acquiring an additional 47,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in F45 Training by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 148,747 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in F45 Training by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 361,495 shares during the period. 48.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FXLV shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of F45 Training from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

