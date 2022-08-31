Kennedy Lewis Management Lp Buys 365,000 Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 365,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $981,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,604,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,836,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kennedy Lewis Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp acquired 300,000 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $759,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp acquired 205,000 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $479,700.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp acquired 600,000 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $1,278,000.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp acquired 540,754 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $1,184,251.26.

F45 Training Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FXLV opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $256.67 million and a P/E ratio of -3.59. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F45 Training

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of F45 Training by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F45 Training by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 100,831 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its stake in F45 Training by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 6,490,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,507,000 after acquiring an additional 47,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in F45 Training by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 148,747 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in F45 Training by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 361,495 shares during the period. 48.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FXLV shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of F45 Training from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Macquarie downgraded shares of F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

F45 Training Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

Further Reading

