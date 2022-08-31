Mary Theresa Grabowski Sells 10,397 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mary Theresa Grabowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $140.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $334.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 32,973 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $6,253,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

