Scott Gerald Stauth Sells 17,500 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.64, for a total value of C$1,323,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,723,076.44.
Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$72.73 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$40.69 and a twelve month high of C$88.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$74.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$83.96 billion and a PE ratio of 7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02.
Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.85 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.04 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.
Canadian Natural Resources
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
