Scott Gerald Stauth Sells 17,500 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.64, for a total value of C$1,323,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,723,076.44.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$72.73 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$40.69 and a twelve month high of C$88.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$74.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$83.96 billion and a PE ratio of 7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.85 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.04 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$93.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, CSFB set a C$93.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$79.73.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

