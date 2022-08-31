SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,956 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period.

Shares of CNRG stock opened at $96.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.50. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 1-year low of $68.74 and a 1-year high of $112.87.

