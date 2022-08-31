Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of VanEck China Bond ETF worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBON. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck China Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,538,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck China Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,516,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in VanEck China Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck China Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000.

VanEck China Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CBON opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.73. VanEck China Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $25.09.

