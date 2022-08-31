Kurt W. Loring Sells 7,146 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Stock

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,041.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

AIT stock opened at $106.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.76 and its 200 day moving average is $100.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.23. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.93 and a 1-year high of $121.20.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.43 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.64%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIT. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird cut Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 452.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 61.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 284.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.