Insider Selling: Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Senior Officer Sells C$1,017,000.00 in Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.43, for a total value of C$1,017,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$648,922.28.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$24.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.42. The stock has a market cap of C$47.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$10.27 and a twelve month high of C$31.19.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$19.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.97 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 4.3699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. CSFB set a C$37.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.08.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.