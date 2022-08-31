Paul Douglas Gardner Sells 30,000 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Stock

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total value of C$1,350,000.00.

TSE:SU opened at C$43.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.68. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$22.86 and a 1-year high of C$53.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.34.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.21 by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.49 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 7.7300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SU. Scotiabank increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Eight Capital lowered Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$49.95.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

