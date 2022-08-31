Paul Douglas Gardner Sells 30,000 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Stock

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total value of C$1,350,000.00.
Suncor Energy Trading Down 4.8 %
TSE:SU opened at C$43.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.68. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$22.86 and a 1-year high of C$53.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.34.
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.21 by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.49 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 7.7300001 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SU. Scotiabank increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Eight Capital lowered Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$49.95.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
