J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) CEO Sells $1,240,000.00 in Stock

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) CEO Dan Fachner sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,896 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

J&J Snack Foods Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $150.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.83. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $117.45 and a fifty-two week high of $165.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

J&J Snack Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

