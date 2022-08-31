Mark T. Smucker Sells 10,000 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,430,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,392,539.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.8 %

SJM stock opened at $140.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.50. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $146.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SJM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.82.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,924,000 after acquiring an additional 561,132 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,506,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,383,000 after acquiring an additional 107,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,268,000 after acquiring an additional 123,104 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

