Howard Hartenbaum Sells 18,453 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

GitLab Stock Down 0.7 %

GTLB stock opened at $62.33 on Wednesday. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $137.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.39.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GTLB shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth about $679,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in GitLab by 7,180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after buying an additional 1,898,622 shares during the period. Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in GitLab by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the period. 42.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

