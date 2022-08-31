Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.86.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.
Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $44.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $57.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.62.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $681,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $681,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 11,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $600,147.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,836,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,715,331.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 717,725 shares of company stock worth $38,178,674 over the last ninety days. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 6.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 3.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 17.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
