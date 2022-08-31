Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.86.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $44.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $57.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.62.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 60.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $681,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $681,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 11,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $600,147.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,836,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,715,331.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 717,725 shares of company stock worth $38,178,674 over the last ninety days. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 6.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 3.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 17.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

