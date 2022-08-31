Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.79.

STRY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Starry Group in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Starry Group in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Starry Group in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Starry Group in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Starry Group in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Starry Group Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE:STRY opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. Starry Group has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82.

Insider Transactions at Starry Group

Starry Group ( NYSE:STRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Starry Group will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 907,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,567.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,386 shares of company stock worth $1,397,133.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starry Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STRY. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starry Group in the 1st quarter valued at $181,877,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter worth $29,799,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter worth $11,725,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter worth $9,815,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group in the second quarter worth $3,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Starry Group Company Profile

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

Featured Stories

