Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FNA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paragon 28

In other Paragon 28 news, CTO Frank S. Bono sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,647,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,235,196.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 17,876 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $331,421.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,069,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,848,826.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Frank S. Bono sold 20,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,647,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,235,196.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,814. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

Paragon 28 Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Paragon 28 in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Paragon 28 in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Paragon 28 in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Paragon 28 by 1,205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paragon 28 stock opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Paragon 28 has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -39.00.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 18.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paragon 28 will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

