Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND)

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 8,517 call options on the company. This is an increase of 562% compared to the average daily volume of 1,287 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SOND. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sonder from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sonder from $8.00 to $3.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Sonder Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOND opened at 1.77 on Wednesday. Sonder has a fifty-two week low of 0.90 and a fifty-two week high of 10.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonder

Sonder Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonder during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonder during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonder during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonder during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonder during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

