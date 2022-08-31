Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 25,737 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,737 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AerCap were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in AerCap by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in AerCap by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average of $48.00. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.46. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

