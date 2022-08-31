Host Hotels & Resorts Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 9,314 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 260% compared to the typical volume of 2,590 call options.

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 660.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,902,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,591,000 after buying an additional 29,442,886 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,513,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,428,000 after buying an additional 8,935,955 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 422.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,688,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,234,000 after buying an additional 7,026,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,773,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,032,000 after buying an additional 6,004,661 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 11.29. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HST. Citigroup raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

