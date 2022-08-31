Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 10,323 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 321% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,450 put options.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $93.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.29 and its 200 day moving average is $99.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

