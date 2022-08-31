Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,035 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 424% compared to the typical daily volume of 579 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 743.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after buying an additional 188,782 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 91,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 22,126 shares during the last quarter.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.28. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $34.12.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.