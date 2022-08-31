Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys New Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,040 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,595,212,000 after purchasing an additional 78,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $641,233,000 after acquiring an additional 56,290 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,838,000 after acquiring an additional 550,512 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $276,368,000 after acquiring an additional 25,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $184,687,000 after acquiring an additional 269,579 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on TFX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.09.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $223.00 on Wednesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $220.62 and a 12 month high of $405.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.64.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

