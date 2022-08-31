Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 4.04% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF by 5,481.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 94,880 shares during the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DWMC opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $28.87 and a 1-year high of $42.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.76.

