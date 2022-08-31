Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 8,504 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the average daily volume of 384 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on FIVN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.16.

Five9 Price Performance

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $100.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Five9 has a 12-month low of $80.52 and a 12-month high of $186.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Activity at Five9

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $835,133.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,586.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $835,133.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,586.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $709,729.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,641,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,001 shares of company stock valued at $5,299,003. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 342,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,096,000 after buying an additional 19,822 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth $397,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 254.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,449,000 after buying an additional 54,918 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 27.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 9.4% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 153,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,904,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares during the period.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

